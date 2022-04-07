Construction crews working to complete 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets are officially on sale for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Dream Home in the Jackson area, and WLBT has been a part of it every year.

The dream home is a labor of love for Crosstown Builders and Todd Sandridge. It’s beginning to take shape, nestled in an elegant new neighborhood in Madison.

It’s a craftsman-style home with 4 bedrooms and 4 and a half bathrooms. And with prices of materials still high amid inflation and supply chain shortages, builder Todd Sandridge says the teamwork and the Spirit of St. Jude is what’s making it all go so well.

“It doesn’t stop the people’s heart,” Sandridge said. “I think that God’s working overtime this year in the St. Jude House to make sure we have everything that we need.”

This is Sandridge’s second year as the main builder. He’s looking forward to the finished product, which will include state-of-the-art appliances, an open floor plan and lots of pizazz. Bur right now, there’s lots of measuring, cutting, and trimming of wood and siding going on. 84 Lumber has a big part in the current leg of construction.

“We’ve always been happy to help with this,” Robbie Lamm said. “It’s such a great program to help those children. It feels great to be a part of something like that.”

Most of the supplies are donated, including the plans for the house itself, which come compliments of Mike Thompson, the architect for the neighborhood. And when the project is complete, everyone who had a hand in it will have something to be proud of. The beautiful house, and the priceless gift they’re providing for the families at St. Jude, who never have to pay for treatment, travel, housing or food.

“If you can imagine the hardship that’s placed on those parents when they take their kids up there, and then to see, they’re up there for a year, maybe 18 months, no income coming in,” Sandridge said. “The sweetest thing about St. Jude is they walk out of there, and that invoice is zero. This one right here is going to have a small part of that, and that makes us feel real proud.”

