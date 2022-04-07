Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Clinton opts-out of the state’s medical marijuana program

By Holly Emery
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - With about three weeks left until cities have to decide whether to opt in or out of the medical marijuana program, two more cities in the Jackson-metro have opted out - Madison and Clinton.

”This is something that is forever. You can’t opt-out after you’ve opted in,” Mayor Phil Fisher said.

In a 5-2 vote, Clinton became the newest city to opt-out of the Medical marijuana program. Mayor Phil Fisher said the decision wasn’t made lightly.

“We went through a very lengthy process. We didn’t just jump into this. We have two attorneys on our board. And we have our city attorney and I asked the three of them to join me as we went through the bill,” Fisher said.

According to Fisher, the biggest concern for him and some of the aldermen was that the rules and city guidelines aren’t explicitly laid out - and they didn’t want to opt-in to something they didn’t fully understand.

“You need to know what the rules are. What can you or can’t you do? Because we can’t with these business, this business cannot be treated differently than anyone else,” Fisher said.

As for one of the state’s largest medical marijuana plants, CEO of Mockingbird Cannabis, Clint Patterson, says there’s a reason why his future plant is half a mile outside of city limits.

“We didn’t want to be in a city because they can opt-out of the program. By being out of city limits, it protects us a little more,” Patterson stated.

And while counties could still opt-out, most have not. Mayor Fisher explained he isn’t 100% against it. Here’s why he wants to wait.

“Once the rules are put out, and then other cities start doing their ordinances, we see how those ordinances go, after a year, we see the legislature comes back and tweaks anything, got it in place. Then we go through our process again, to bring it back up and say, Okay, now we’re going to vote again,” Fisher said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin Tax Assessor
Rankin Co. Tax Assessor arrested for ‘rape of a person over 16′
Schools closed
Schools close, enact delayed start Tues. ahead of severe weather threat
Girlfriend and mother both arrested in connection to deadly Mississippi shooting
Girlfriend and mother both arrested in connection to deadly Mississippi shooting
Gov. Phil Bryant's giving a previous state of the state address
Phil Bryant had his sights on a payout as welfare funds flowed to Brett Favre
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike

Latest News

Clinton opts-out of the state’s medical marijuana program
Clinton opts-out of the state’s medical marijuana program
Recap of 2022 legislative session
Recap of 2022 legislative session
Recap of 2022 legislative session
Recap of 2022 legislative session
Parents concerned about city’s water quality find help from Operation Shoestring
Parents concerned about city’s water quality find help from Operation Shoestring