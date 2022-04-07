Businesses are flocking to Madison County’s newest city

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - From a new bowling alley to a new drive-thru specializing in chicken tenders, new businesses are flocking to Gluckstadt.

To prove that point, you need to look no further than the office of architect Daniel Wooldridge and commercial real estate agent Christi Greenlee.

“We’ve got about 140,000 square feet of retail on the boards right now – buildings that we’re doing and the ones that are coming in.”

Combined, those projects are valued at more than $19 million and include numerous strip shopping centers, a bowling alley, and a new grocery store.

“That’s just retail,” Wooldridge said. “We’ve got more square footage on office warehouses.”

Wooldridge and Greenlee pulled out a large map of the city.

Red and black pushpins highlight projects they’ve worked on or are working on. A single white pushpin highlights Sullivan’s Marketplace, which recently opened its doors to customers.

“A climate-control storage we’re doing over is 65,000 or 85,000-square feet. No, now we’ve made it two stories. It’s 170,000 on its own,” he said. “That one building’s going to be 170,000 square feet.”

“He’s got a lot to do,” Greenlee said, pointing to the couch across from Wooldridge’s desk. “He slept there the night before last. I got so mad at him when I came in. I was like, ‘OK, you’ve got to get some sleep.”

The two have been working together for a couple of years now. Wooldridge designs the buildings, while Greenlee, as a real estate agent, finds properties for potential developers and often works with developers to find tenants.

Greenlee said quite a few factors are driving Gluckstadt’s growth, including its large residential base, but limited retail options.

“I think we need another cleaner. I think we need some medical offices, like an eye doctor. I think we need a pharmacy,” she said.

“Gluckstadt’s a new city. It needs everything,” Wooldridge added. “At lunch, we’ve got maybe two choices, maybe three choices (for) sit-down restaurants. We (have) to drive to Madison to go eat... you have to travel somewhere to go eat.”

In May 2021, the Mississippi Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s decision to allow Gluckstadt to incorporate a roughly 10.8-square-mile stretch of territory in Madison County.

In recent months, the city has made significant strides in getting up and running, including opening city hall, hiring its first police chief, and appointing its first building official, Jeff Williamson.

The city achieved another milestone at its March 29 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

“This was the first meeting where he had something on the agenda - the first (meetings) were for information-gathering,” Williamson said.

At the meeting, planning and zoning members signed off on several projects, including a shopping center at Calhoun Station Parkway and a development on Old Jackson Road.

The shopping center will be known as the Corner at Calhoun and will include 12,000 square feet of retail space. A portion of that space, 2,500 square feet, has already been leased out for a restaurant that will serve chicken tenders, Greenlee said.

Corner @ Calhoun rendering (Daniel Wooldridge)

Planning and zoning’s recommendations for approval will be presented to the board of aldermen at their meeting this month.

Wooldridge expects to have between eight and 10 projects up for consideration at the next planning board meeting.

Other projects also expected to come to the city soon include a bowling alley and a Mexican restaurant, they say.

For his part, Williamson is not surprised that the new city is drawing new development. “I think people have gotten excited about the city incorporating,” he said. “I’m not surprised at all to see it take off.”

