Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Woman celebrates 108th birthday, shares her secret to longevity

“I don’t believe in just sitting down and giving up, I believe in going out in the sunshine, picking weeds, and working in the garden,” said Slough.
By David Caltabiano and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOBE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Carmen Slough celebrated her 108th birthday this week with friends and family.

She was born in Douglas, Arizona, but has lived in the Globe-Miami area her entire life and is well-known. Slough owned a clothing store in downtown Globe for 49 years.

“We didn’t have paved streets,” Slough told AZFamily, remembering the early days of Globe. “There was still a few people who got around on horseback.”

Slough lived through the Spanish Flu when she was just 4 years old, but she remembers it like it was yesterday.

“I was old enough to know that something was wrong,” she said. “There was a lot of people in the area that did pass away from the flu at that time.”

At the age of 106, another virus — this time COVID-19 — turned her world upside down.

Slough admits it affected her, saying, “The isolation was really, really bad for me because I was used to being a part of the community.”

Slough’s late husband was a WWI veteran, and her siblings fought in WWII.

“I remember the people that we lost and the valor of our local boys that served overseas,” said Slough.

Her 86-year-old son, Bob, relies on his mom’s recollection and calls her “a wonder.”

Slough says staying active is the secret to longevity.

“I don’t believe in just sitting down and giving up, I believe in going out in the sunshine, picking weeds, and working in the garden,” Slough said.

She has a little brother, the only surviving sibling in her family of nine, who’s 98 years old.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin Tax Assessor
Rankin Co. Tax Assessor arrested for ‘rape of a person over 16′
Schools closed
Schools close, enact delayed start Tues. ahead of severe weather threat
Girlfriend and mother both arrested in connection to deadly Mississippi shooting
Girlfriend and mother both arrested in connection to deadly Mississippi shooting
Gov. Phil Bryant's giving a previous state of the state address
Phil Bryant had his sights on a payout as welfare funds flowed to Brett Favre
Teva Thomas
JPD searching for suspect in Briarwood Drive armed robbery

Latest News

Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, and Dan Scavino, a White House...
House debates contempt for Scavino, Navarro in Jan. 6 probe
The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men....
Police: At least 5 gunmen involved in Sacramento shooting
Police: 71-year-old woman shot on W. Capitol Street while being robbed
Police: 71-year-old woman shot on W. Capitol Street while being robbed
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke