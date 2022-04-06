Why They Choose to Stay

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s no secret that crime is a plague upon Jackson, Mississippi.

The year 2021 saw 153 homicides in Jackson, a record for a city that Forbes ranked the second most dangerous in the U.S. Number three on that list was Detroit. Number five was Baltimore.

And the problem with the poison that is crime is that it sometimes seeps into places that have been deemed safe.

Belhaven is a picturesque neighborhood in Jackson that has the vibe of a Thomas Kinkade painting. The houses are unique and quaint, the parks are clean and well-manicured. It is a place where you can walk your dog and wave at your neighbor.

But, as of late, the walls of Belhaven have been breached.

In the past year, the neighborhood has seen robberies and carjackings. Locals have been held at gunpoint. A news anchor’s life was threatened while she and her family were out trick-or-treating. “We’re gonna blow your head off,” one of her assailants allegedly said as he pointed a gun at her and her children.

As Jackson Police Chief James Davis put it, there was a “crime spree” in the once tranquil community.

Since then, arrests have been made and Belhaven has seen peace. All three of those arrested were in their teens, two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old. More suspects are still at large. It would not be confirmed if the teens were part of a larger gang.

Belhaven is one of the city's oldest neighborhoods, with homes varying in architectural styles. (WLBT)

Still, the residents of Belhaven have remained concerned, hosting their latest town hall in March with the focus being on crime solutions. Residents tasked police with a simple request: Take care of our community and make it safe.

Yet in a city garnering a national reputation for its violence, can the residents of Belhaven fend it off?

Al Chestnut became a professor at Belhaven University in the year 1980. Raised in North Carolina, he wasn’t planning to stay, but he loved his job. He spent 35 years at BU, and has lived in Belhaven for nearly four decades.

“It’s just a beautiful neighborhood,” he said while sitting inside his screened-in back porch which features a fireplace, lamps, books, and a dining room table with enough chairs to seat a small army.

Chestnut says it was pretty early on while living in Jackson that he noticed the crime issue. He got a dog and locked his doors. Back in the 80s, it was rare when anyone’s home was broken into, but it would become less rare in the subsequent years and decades.

Even so, Chestnut says he was never truly worried about it. He had a bicycle stolen once and some plants taken from his front porch, but other than those minor things, no issues.

That all changed in November of last year.

When a gun was placed against Al Chestnut's chest, he responded, "If you shoot me, I'll go straight to heaven." (WLBT)

It was around 8:30 at night and he and his wife were returning from eating dinner with some of his former students. As the couple pulled to the front of their house, Chestnut noticed a black van in his rearview mirror. He found this odd. He was familiar with the vehicles his neighbors drove, yet he had never seen this one.

His wife would scurry into their home while Chestnut opened the backdoor of his Honda CRV to grab a plate of leftovers. He had plans to walk over to the van to do some investigating, but that would not happen.

As he climbed the steps to his front yard, four slender men dressed in black clothes exited the van. Two stayed by the vehicle while the other two began to approach him. At first he thought it was a prank. Then he noticed their guns.

One of the guns was placed against Chestnut’s chest as he held onto the plate of food. “Keys!” the two men screamed.

“If you shoot me, I will go straight to heaven,” Chestnut replied.

“Keys!” they screamed again while one of the men began going through his jacket.

“Jesus loves you and he died for you,” he continued. “Please don’t do this.”

The men would claim Chestnut’s cell phone, wallet and keys. Then they were gone, along with his Honda. The whole thing happened so fast, thirty seconds at most.

A similar fate befell Anthony Scarborough.

Scarborough has been the subject of three crimes during his 12 years in Belhaven. The first was mild enough. His home was broken into by some teens and they got away with an iPad before his dogs ran them off.

The second was an attempted carjacking in which Scarborough had a gun pointed at him as he was chased down multiple streets. The third and most recent incident Scarborough endured was a successful carjacking at his home in which his Volkswagen was stolen as he had an assault rifle pointed at his head.

The Volkswagen, which he had only owned for two months, was later discovered at a local park. It had been wrecked.

According to a local real estate agent, the housing market has not been affected by the sudden influx of crime in Belhaven. (WLBT)

When I asked Scarborough why he had originally moved to Belhaven, he recalled driving through Jackson years ago with a friend and how aesthetically pleasing the neighborhood was. The sidewalks, the architecture, even the trees had a certain charm.

“This is where I should live,” he thought that day. “This is the type of neighborhood that I want to live in.” Because of this, and even after the injustices he has suffered, it wasn’t a hard decision to stay.

It is important to note here that both Scarborough and Chestnut could not speak more highly of the Jackson Police Department. Police arrested Scarborough’s carjackers within 24 hours. He even received a call from Jackson’s Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

When Chestnut was robbed, he said that the first policewoman to come to his aid was “devastated.” Shortly after his vehicle was stolen, there was a high-speed chase involving his attackers. Within an hour, Al’s car was found. One of the robbers, a teenager, was tackled by an officer. The other three were able to escape.

The robber that was captured that night, Chestnut says, was set free shortly after his arrest.

Casey Creasey is the executive director of the Greater Belhaven Foundation, a position once held by Jackson City Council President Virgi Lindsay.

At their headquarters, a renovated cottage on E. Fortification Street, Creasey told me that this most recent spike in crime was the worst she has experienced during her time in Belhaven. To her, the pandemic is to blame for some of it. There was no school, the economy was circling the drain, “a lot of young people got lost.”

Even so, she adamantly stated that Belhaven is stronger than any criminal. Besides, she says, crime is cyclical. She doesn’t expect this to be a lasting trend.

To Casey Creasey, some of the crime is the result of the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "A lot of young people got lost." (WLBT)

And prospective home buyers seemingly agree.

Interestingly enough, this jolt in crime has seemingly had no influence on the price of real estate in the area. This according to Don Potts, a realtor familiar with Belhaven.

“There has been some crime in Belhaven,” he said, “but there’s crime everywhere... That’s just what’s happening all across the country.”

Potts did make the point, though, that the average person who wants to be in Belhaven wants to be in Belhaven. There is a total commitment there. When I asked him why that is, Potts’ response was a familiar one: “It’s just the charm and the character.”

“I always tell people if I wasn’t living in Fondren, I’d be in Belhaven,” he admitted.

Anthony Scarborough said that if he were ever to leave Belhaven, he wouldn’t be drawn to Rankin or Madison County. Because of that, if he left Jackson, he would most likely leave the state altogether.

When posed the same question, Would you ever leave Belhaven?, Al Chestnut too said that he is “definitely” here to stay.

But many in the City of Jackson have not stuck around. In fact, there has been somewhat of an exodus.

In the year 1980, Jackson boasted a population of over 200,000 and was the 71st largest American city. In 2019, the population had plummeted to 160,000. It’s now the 158th largest U.S. city.

Chestnut is not blind to these developments. He recognizes the city’s shortcomings. The baffling politics, the crumbling infrastructure, the aforementioned fleeing tax base. But even through all of this, he simply states, “We like Jackson.” He and his wife have built a life in Belhaven. They have a church, a family, a bounty of friends.

“We love our neighborhood,” he says. “We like our city, believe it or not. There are a lot of positives.”

Casey Creasey would expound on this sentiment. When there is such a focus on the bad in Jackson, she says she understands why an outsider might think, Why would anyone want to live there?

“Jackson has a lot of great things going on,” she told me. A new town center, economic developments, restaurants, a brewery. “All kinds of wonderful things.”

“And that’s why we choose to stay,” Creasey concludes. “It’s all of the great things that are happening.”

