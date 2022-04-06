Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Warren Co. man held without bond after woman’s body found in home

A Warren County man is being held without bond after sheriff’s deputies discovered a body in...
A Warren County man is being held without bond after sheriff’s deputies discovered a body in his home.(Gray News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Warren County man is being held without bond after sheriff’s deputies discovered a body in his home.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, officials responded on Monday to a home on Leland Drive, where they found the body of 48-year-old Sheila Marie Hedrick.

Sheriff Martin Pace said she had at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies arrested 62-year-old John Shoemaker and charged him with first-degree murder.

Shoemaker’s relationship with Hedrick is still not clear.

Shoemaker is being held at the Claiborne County Jail.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin Tax Assessor
Rankin Co. Tax Assessor arrested for ‘rape of a person over 16′
Schools closed
Schools close, enact delayed start Tues. ahead of severe weather threat
Girlfriend and mother both arrested in connection to deadly Mississippi shooting
Girlfriend and mother both arrested in connection to deadly Mississippi shooting
Gov. Phil Bryant's giving a previous state of the state address
Phil Bryant had his sights on a payout as welfare funds flowed to Brett Favre
Former sheriff turned real-estate investor calls on state and local leaders to clean up South...
Former sheriff turned real-estate investor calls on state and local leaders to clean up South Jackson neighborhood

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: few storms late Wednesday; cooler days late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: strong front brings isolated storms Wednesday; cooler days ahead
Lawmakers complete 2022 legislative session
Lawmakers complete 2022 legislative session
Lawmakers complete 2022 legislative session