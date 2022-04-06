Warren Co. man held without bond after woman’s body found in home

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Warren County man is being held without bond after sheriff’s deputies discovered a body in his home.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, officials responded on Monday to a home on Leland Drive, where they found the body of 48-year-old Sheila Marie Hedrick.

Sheriff Martin Pace said she had at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies arrested 62-year-old John Shoemaker and charged him with first-degree murder.

Shoemaker’s relationship with Hedrick is still not clear.

Shoemaker is being held at the Claiborne County Jail.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.