Police identify man killed during shooting on Highway 80; Suspect still at large

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Highway 80 near I-220. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, one person was killed.

That person has been identified as Nick Thomas III, 43. He was shot and killed while driving a blue Dodge Charger.

His Charger then collided with several trees before coming to a stop on the highway.

Investigators have determined that a silver Honda Accord driven by the suspect in the shooting was found wrecked and abandoned near the I-220 ramp.

After wrecking, the suspect got into a Pontiac with two women and left the scene.

