Police: 71-year-old woman shot on W. Capitol Street while being robbed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was shot Wednesday afternoon while being robbed on W. Capitol Street.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, it happened at Black’s Food Market.

The 71-year-old was shot by someone who was trying to rob her, Hearn revealed.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but there is currently no information on her condition.

Police have released photos of three individuals believed to be connected to the incident. If you have any information, you are asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.