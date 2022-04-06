Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police: 71-year-old woman shot on W. Capitol Street while being robbed

Jackson Police are searching for these suspects who allegedly robbed a 71-year-old woman.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was shot Wednesday afternoon while being robbed on W. Capitol Street.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, it happened at Black’s Food Market.

The 71-year-old was shot by someone who was trying to rob her, Hearn revealed.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but there is currently no information on her condition.

Police have released photos of three individuals believed to be connected to the incident. If you have any information, you are asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

