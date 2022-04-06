Pike Co. officials make 2 arrests after suspected meth lab discovery

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests after they found “remnants” of a meth lab.

The search was done Monday at a home on Eugene Bacot Road.

Deputies executed a search warrant and found evidence that there was a meth lab.

Deputies arrested Johanna and Michael Glorioso.

Johanna is charged with possession of precursors, conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Michael is charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, possession of precursors and possession of a controlled substance.

No bond has been set as of Tuesday afternoon.

