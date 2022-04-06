Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Pike Co. officials make 2 arrests after suspected meth lab discovery

Pike County officials arrested Johanna and Michael Glorioso.
Pike County officials arrested Johanna and Michael Glorioso.(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests after they found “remnants” of a meth lab.

The search was done Monday at a home on Eugene Bacot Road.

Deputies executed a search warrant and found evidence that there was a meth lab.

Deputies arrested Johanna and Michael Glorioso.

Johanna is charged with possession of precursors, conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Michael is charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, possession of precursors and possession of a controlled substance.

No bond has been set as of Tuesday afternoon.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin Tax Assessor
Rankin Co. Tax Assessor arrested for ‘rape of a person over 16′
Schools closed
Schools close, enact delayed start Tues. ahead of severe weather threat
Girlfriend and mother both arrested in connection to deadly Mississippi shooting
Girlfriend and mother both arrested in connection to deadly Mississippi shooting
Gov. Phil Bryant's giving a previous state of the state address
Phil Bryant had his sights on a payout as welfare funds flowed to Brett Favre
Teva Thomas
JPD searching for suspect in Briarwood Drive armed robbery

Latest News

Jaquantus McGee
Man arrested for murder after confrontation over $5
WLBT at 4p
Jackson Police are searching for these suspects who allegedly robbed a 71-year-old woman.
Police: 71-year-old woman shot on W. Capitol Street while being robbed
Yazoo City man found guilty of raping family member
Yazoo City man found guilty of raping family member