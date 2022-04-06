Pearl man convicted of aggravated domestic violence

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl man was convicted of aggravated domestic violence on March 22.

Pearl Police responded to a possible strangulation domestic violence call on April 15, 2021, at the home of Edward (Robby) Robert Harvey.

Once officers arrived, Harvey refused to go to the door and cooperate with officials. After a 30 minute standoff, Harvey surrendered to negotiators and was arrested and charged.

Judge Brad Mills will sentence Harvey on May 9, 2022, and he will face up to 20 years.

“We want to thank the Pearl police officers and Rankin County jurors who spent countless hours on this case. Their efforts helped us get another abuser off the streets and behind bars where he will pay for the crime he committed,” stated District Attorney Bubba Bramlett.

