Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Pearl man convicted of aggravated domestic violence

Edward (Robby) Robert Harvey
Edward (Robby) Robert Harvey(Rankin County District Attorney's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl man was convicted of aggravated domestic violence on March 22.

Pearl Police responded to a possible strangulation domestic violence call on April 15, 2021, at the home of Edward (Robby) Robert Harvey.

Once officers arrived, Harvey refused to go to the door and cooperate with officials. After a 30 minute standoff, Harvey surrendered to negotiators and was arrested and charged.

Judge Brad Mills will sentence Harvey on May 9, 2022, and he will face up to 20 years.

“We want to thank the Pearl police officers and Rankin County jurors who spent countless hours on this case. Their efforts helped us get another abuser off the streets and behind bars where he will pay for the crime he committed,” stated District Attorney Bubba Bramlett.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Schools close, enact delayed start Tues. ahead of severe weather threat
Rankin Tax Assessor
Rankin Co. Tax Assessor arrested for ‘rape of a person over 16′
‘I’ve heard of being dumb, but that’s past dumb’: Jackson Councilmen say Richard’s Disposal is working for free
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
TKia Bevily, Morris Bevily IV, and Jurayah Smith (bottom) - Source: Claiborne Co. SO / WLBT
Hearing held in capital murder case of Jurayah Smith

Latest News

Lawmakers complete 2022 legislative session
Lawmakers complete 2022 legislative session
Lawmakers complete 2022 legislative session
WLBT at 10p
‘Very little trust in the halls of this building’ | Jackson trash debacle costing city support with lawmakers, rep. says