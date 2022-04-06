Connect. Shop. Support Local.
New grocery store opens doors in Gluckstadt

Sullivan's Marketplace in Gluckstadt(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Shoppers in Gluckstadt now have a convenient spot to get their groceries.

Sullivan’s Marketplace opened its doors officially Wednesday, becoming the first full-service supermarket in the city.

It’s located on Calhoun Station Parkway at the corner of Highway 463 and Gluckstadt Road.

“We needed this,” shopper Jim Borthwick said. “How fast we’re growing out here right now, it’s just exploding through the rooftops and so I think they’ll do good.”

