New grocery store opens doors in Gluckstadt

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Shoppers in Gluckstadt now have a convenient spot to get their groceries.

Sullivan’s Marketplace opened its doors officially Wednesday, becoming the first full-service supermarket in the city.

It’s located on Calhoun Station Parkway at the corner of Highway 463 and Gluckstadt Road.

“We needed this,” shopper Jim Borthwick said. “How fast we’re growing out here right now, it’s just exploding through the rooftops and so I think they’ll do good.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.