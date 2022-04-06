Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Miss. Senators will vote no on Supreme Court nominee

Jackson declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first Black female justice. (CNN, POOL)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s U.S. Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker, both Republicans, plan to vote no during a confirmation hearing on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Jackson is expected to pass the Senate, given the 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans, with three GOP Senators thus far declaring their support for her nomination: Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine).

Democrats are hoping for a vote before the end of the week. She would be the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history.

But Wicker and Hyde-Smith have called to question Jackson’s credentials.

Hyde-Smith, in a statement released Monday, said she could not “in good conscience” vote in support of the confirmation.

“Judge Jackson’s record indicates a readiness to legislate from the bench, at times in a manner that risks some of the basic freedoms that are at the core of our Constitution.  Such activism, for example, has threatened free speech rights and other individual American liberties,” Hyde-Smith said.

Wicker has laid out more specifics on why he feels Jackson is unqualified.

In a statement also released Monday, Wicker pointed out three reasons he will vote no: He says Jackson will not disavow court packing, her record is too thin, and she has “a pattern of judicial overreach.”

“It is telling that some of her most significant rulings have been reversed by the D.C. Circuit Court, hardly a bastion of conservatism. In one instance, Judge Jackson ruled that House Democrats could force President Trump’s chief counsel to testify before congressional investigators. That ruling was promptly overturned,” Wicker said in part.

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who will step down after the court’s session ends this summer.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin Tax Assessor
Rankin Co. Tax Assessor arrested for ‘rape of a person over 16′
Schools closed
Schools close, enact delayed start Tues. ahead of severe weather threat
Girlfriend and mother both arrested in connection to deadly Mississippi shooting
Girlfriend and mother both arrested in connection to deadly Mississippi shooting
Gov. Phil Bryant's giving a previous state of the state address
Phil Bryant had his sights on a payout as welfare funds flowed to Brett Favre
Teva Thomas
JPD searching for suspect in Briarwood Drive armed robbery

Latest News

Police: 71-year-old woman shot on W. Capitol Street while being robbed
Police: 71-year-old woman shot on W. Capitol Street while being robbed
Yazoo City man found guilty of raping family member
Yazoo City man found guilty of raping family member
Alexis Sky Pierson, 14, died after being shot Tuesday when another child picked up what was...
14-year old girl was accidentally shot by another child, says sheriff
Low turnout characterizes Belhaven CID vote