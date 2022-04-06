Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man opens fire on Madison police in restaurant parking lot, MBI investigating

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Police say a man shot at officers in the parking lot of Longhorn Steakhouse on Grandview Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say they got a call from a restaurant employee who said a customer was asking for police assistance. MPD called it an emergency call for “unknown trouble.”

Once officers arrived, they saw the man in his vehicle in the parking lot and approached him to find out what he needed, MPD said.

Investigators say the man suddenly began firing at officers, who returned fire, striking the man.

The man was treated for his injuries and is in stable condition.

The officer received minor cuts from broken glass during the incident.

No one else was injured.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.

