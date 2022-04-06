Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Low turnout characterizes Belhaven CID vote

By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s first community improvement district is moving forward after voters in the Belhaven community overwhelmingly approved creating the Belhaven CID.

The special taxing district was approved by 75.68 percent of voters. However, turnout in the race was light, with just 477 ballots being cast.

Approximately 2,400 ballots were printed for the special election, said Greater Belhaven Foundation Executive Director Casey Creasey.

The special election was open to all registered voters in the Greater Belhaven area, which includes Belhaven and Belhaven Heights.

“We want to thank everyone who helped make this possible. We’re excited about the potential for CID funds to make Belhaven an even greater place to live, work and raise a family,” said Margaret Cupples, CID committee chair.

Up next, the election results will be certified and the city will prepare an order to create the district, said City Clerk Angela Harris. That order will then be sent to the Hinds County Tax Assessor’s Office.

Beginning next year, all home and property owners in the district will be assessed a special six-mil assessment on their annual property taxes. About $207,000 a year would be generated by the additional assessment, funds that would go to the CID and be used specifically to fund public improvement projects within that area.

The majority of the funds, 55 percent, would go to public safety.

