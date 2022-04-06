Jackson residents say their trash isn’t being collected by Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunday night, residents in North Jackson put their garbage on the curb, assuming it would be picked up on Monday. But now, over 24 hours later, that trash is still sitting outside.

“You’re supposed to be on the job the first day, and they didn’t do that,” stated Oliver O’Quinn.

Citizens of the Capital City are growing tired of the uncertainty when it comes to garbage collection in their neighborhoods.

Sarah Taylor is one of those people - and she tells me she’s been looking for reasons why her trash hasn’t been picked up.

“I had called City Hall, I just asked her if she knew if the mayor had come in contact with anybody that could pick up the garbage,” she recounted. “And she did not know. She could not give me any answers.”

Earlier Tuesday, the city released a statement blaming Waste Management for the delay because, “the transfer facility closes down hours before expected, it makes it impossible for Richard’s to complete its work.”

But Waste Management denied the claim stating, “the WM transfer station is happy to receive truck loads from Richard’s Disposal within the normal operating hours.”

But residents like O’Quinn say leaders must stop their tug of war and the taxpayers need to be taken care of.

“They need to do better than what they done,” he said. “All the residents of Jackson, you know, needs somebody to get on the ball. So just go to work.”

And while the city continues to have issues with garbage, Taylor says she and her neighbors are having to pay for a service that aren’t being done.

“This has been going on for months,” she said. “We’re just caught right in the middle and there’s nothing we could do.”

“This is showing- it’s a bad example for Jackson,” added O’Quinn.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.