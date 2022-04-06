Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: few storms late Wednesday; cooler days late week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and fog chances will be in play early – but trending brighter for a period of time late morning into early afternoon ahead of a strong cold front that will sweep through central and southwest Mississippi. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the 70s & 80s; near the front, an isolated storm risk that could bring a rogue strong storm or two with wind and hail threats before clearing late. Temperatures could quickly drop off in the wake of the front from NW to SE through the afternoon hours. Skies will gradually clear overnight with lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: In the wake of our multiple fronts, we’ll finally get a quiet day across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect sunny skies with a few clouds developing by the afternoon hours – we’ll rebound into the 60s to near 70 with cool northerly breeze. We’ll be mostly clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine will win amid our coolest day of the week as the Canadian high pressure settles over the eastern US. Expect highs Friday in the 60s; lower 60s north; upper 60s south – we’ll bottom out in the middle and upper 30s, that could pose some frost potential N/E of Metro Jackson. We’ll trend warmer quickly through the weekend – from the 60s to lower 70s Saturday to around 80 by Sunday. Our pattern turns murkier next week with high pressure anchored off the southeast coast; yielding periods of rain and storms through much of next week – likely hitting a peak with an approaching front Wednesday that could feature a few stronger storms. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Schools close, enact delayed start Tues. ahead of severe weather threat
Rankin Tax Assessor
Rankin Co. Tax Assessor arrested for ‘rape of a person over 16′
Girlfriend and mother both arrested in connection to deadly Mississippi shooting
Girlfriend and mother both arrested in connection to deadly Mississippi shooting
Gov. Phil Bryant's giving a previous state of the state address
Phil Bryant had his sights on a payout as welfare funds flowed to Brett Favre
Former sheriff turned real-estate investor calls on state and local leaders to clean up South...
Former sheriff turned real-estate investor calls on state and local leaders to clean up South Jackson neighborhood

Latest News

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Calmer this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: calmer conditions expected through the rest of today
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
ALERT DAY: Active watches, warnings in light of Tuesday’s severe weather
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms early; more changes ahead mid-late week