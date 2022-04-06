First Alert Forecast: Cooler & Drier

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After the warmest day of the year, so far,  with highs in the middle to upper 80s, much cooler weather is staging a comeback.  The humidity is quickly going away tonight, and cooler temperatures are pushing in behind a cold front.  Expect lows in the 40s by morning.  Despite sunshine Thursday and Friday, highs will only reach the 60s.  Temperatures may fall into the upper 30s Saturday morning, before reaching into the 60s again with sunny skies.  Sunday will be warmer and sunny with highs around 80.  A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday of next week.  Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.  It may be a little breezy tonight and over the next couple of days.  Wind chills will be in the 30s Thursday and Friday mornings.  Northerly winds tonight at 15mph with higher gusts and westerly at the same speeds Thursday and Friday.  Average high is 74 and the average low is 51.  Sunrise is 6:41am and the sunset is 7:24pm.

