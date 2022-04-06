First Alert Forecast: cold front to bring in cooler air by tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and muggy conditions are expected over the next few hours with temperatures in the 70s/80s ahead of a cold front. There will be the opportunity for spotty downpours or even an isolated gusty storm to develop once the front drops into the area from the north. Cooler air will begin to filter in from the NW to the SE through the late afternoon hours and into the evening. By the overnight period, skies will become clear across central MS as temperatures drop to the mid and upper 40s.

Thursday will consist of brighter skies and cooler weather in the wake of the frontal boundary. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to only reach the middle and upper 60s, which is below average for this time of year.

Temperatures in the 60s will carry into Friday with lows falling to the upper 30s into early Saturday morning. Some of our NE communities could potentially wake up to some patchy frost early Saturday morning. Once we get into the weekend, warmer weather will quickly return. We should be able to manage a high near 70 on Saturday before rebounding close to 80 by Sunday. Our weather pattern will begin to transition into the start of next week where muggier and unsettled conditions return. Periods of rain and thunderstorms will return starting Monday, which look to continue through mid-week. It’s too soon to say if severe storms will occur next week, but we will watch this trend closely.

