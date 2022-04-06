Child riding bike hit, killed by tractor-trailer, MHP says

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old child riding a bike has died after he was hit by a tractor-trailer Tuesday night.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 49.

Investigators say a 1998 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on US 49 near New Hope Road when it collided with the bicyclist in the right lane.

The child, Anthony Wilder III, 12, of Magee, died at the scene.

MHP is investigating.

