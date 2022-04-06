Black Lives Matter founders reportedly used donations to buy $6 million California mansion

(WVUE) - According to a report from New York Magazine, three Black Lives Matter leaders, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Melina Abdullah allegedly paid $6 million that was donated to the activist group to buy a 6,500-square foot mansion.

The news of the purchase was hoped to be kept a secret, despite the three former members reportedly filming a series of YouTube videos dining and drinking outside of the estate last spring.

The home was reportedly purchased back in October 2020 with funds that had been donated to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. Dyane Pascall purchased it two weeks after Black Lives Matter received $66.5 million from its fiscal sponsor, New York Magazine reported.

Patrisse Cullors had resigned back in May 2021 as the Black Lives Matter executive director following her criticism for buying three homes in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

The organization reportedly wanted to kill the story about the home, which was referred to as a campus intentionally. Another purpose was to suggest that the home may be used as an “influencer house” where artists can congregate. But the statement did not explain why little content has been produced there over some 17 months if it was in fact intended to be a creative space.

In an emailed statement to New York Magazine on April 1, Shalomyah Bowers, a BLM board member, insisted that the organization bought Campus ‘with the intention for it to serve as housing and studio space for recipients of the Black Joy Creators Fellowship.’

Bowers claimed also that the BLMGNF always planned to disclose the house in legal filings this May.

“The organization always planned to disclose the property on the upcoming 990 due May 15 as part of BLMGNF’s ongoing transparency efforts,” Bowers’ statement continued. “BLMGNF has and continues to utilize the space for programming and leadership off-sites. The property does not serve as a personal residence.”

