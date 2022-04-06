Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Biden nominates first woman to lead military branch

Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.(U.S. Coast Guard via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden has picked a woman to be the next leader of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant.

If she is confirmed, she would be the first woman to lead one of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Fagan has served on all seven continents and spent 36 years in the Coast Guard service. She is the No. 2 in charge right now.

Her nomination will be under consideration by the Senate committee on commerce, science and transportation, but she’s getting support from both sides of the aisle.

The current commandant is required to retire May 31.

