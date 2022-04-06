Bert Kreischer to come to Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bert Kreischer’s “Fully Loaded Comedy Festival” is coming to Brandon Amphitheater on Sunday, June 26th with Nikki Glaser, Mark Normand, and Big Jay Oakerson.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 8th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who performs to sold-out crowds across the country.

Bert recently debuted his new Netflix docu-series “The Cabin,” which shot straight to the top 10 within 24 hours and was the most-watched unscripted series on the platform the week it premiered.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.