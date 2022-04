JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Highway 80.

The active crime scene is on Highway 80 near I-220. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, one person has been confirmed dead.

This is a developing story.

