WLBT’s things to know 4/5/22: Severe weather warnings, UMMC vs. BCBS, Bruce Willis, Capital murder case hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Active watches, warnings in light of Tuesday’s severe weather

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. (MGN)

Tuesday is an Alert Day as a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain. See the latest active watches and warnings here.

2. UMMC’s battle with Blue Cross Blue Shield is impacting patients

UMMC’s battle with Blue Cross Blue Shield is impacting patients (WLBT)

Now that Blue Cross Blue Shield dropped UMMC from its list of covered medical facilities, hundreds of patients are making tough choices regarding their well-being. On April 1, thousands of people covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield and who are patients at the University of Mississippi Medical Center were forced to make an almost impossible decision — to choose between their hospital or affordability. 16-year-old Erin Wilson and her mother are currently trying to decide. See more here.

3. Bruce Willis showed few symptoms while filming ‘A Day to Die,’ according to movie producer

'A Day to Die' trailer featuring Bruce Willis. (ONE Media)

One year ago, actor Bruce Willis was in the Capital City filming the movie “A Day To Die.” Last week, his family announced he would be stepping away from his acting career after being diagnosed with the communicative disorder, aphasia. The movie’s producer shared some insight into Willis’ days on the set. “You really didn’t see many signs of what he was going through,” said “A Day To Die” producer Curtis Nichouls. He has fond memories of the action star’s time filming in Jackson. Willis’ team made production aware that the actor was going through some things and working on the cause. Read the full story here.

4. Hearing held in capital murder case of Jurayah Smith

14-month-old Jurayah Smith; Source: DeDreuna Smith, mother (WLBT)

A Claiborne County woman accused of killing her stepdaughter was in court Monday. Last year, T’Kia Bevily was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering her stepdaughter, 14-month-old Jurayah Smith. But her conviction was overturned after a judge learned a juror was related to the victim in the case. The hearing lasted for about an hour and the defense and prosecution presented a range of motions. Some were denied by the judge and others were granted. T’Kia Bevily and Jurayah’s father, Morris, are both facing capital murder charges for the toddler’s death. Full story here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.