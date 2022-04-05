Water outage reported after line blows out at Kroger on Highway 80

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Public Works is working to fix a water outage in the Kings Heights area from Kroger on Highway 80 back to Harle Street.

The city of Pearl’s Facebook page says a contractor was doing work for Kroger when a line blew out, causing PPW to shut down the mainline while the contractor makes the repair.

The city says that if you lose pressure to please boil your water when service is restored.

