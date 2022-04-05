Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Water outage reported after line blows out at Kroger on Highway 80

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Public Works is working to fix a water outage in the Kings Heights area from Kroger on Highway 80 back to Harle Street.

The city of Pearl’s Facebook page says a contractor was doing work for Kroger when a line blew out, causing PPW to shut down the mainline while the contractor makes the repair.

The city says that if you lose pressure to please boil your water when service is restored.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person injured after shooting along Flowood section of I-55
‘I’ve heard of being dumb, but that’s past dumb’: Jackson Councilmen say Richard’s Disposal is working for free
3 people in custody after fleeing traffic stop in Pearl
Judge issues new ruling regarding Mayor Lumumba’s veto power
Family and friends protest death of Christopher Buie in Hazlehurst

Latest News

Legislature begins budget work as they attempt to wrap up 2022 session
Bruce Willis spoke at the 2018 San Diego Comic Con. The star is stepping away from his acting...
Bruce Willis showed few symptoms while filming ‘A Day to Die,’ according to movie producer
TKia Bevily, Morris Bevily IV, and Jurayah Smith (bottom) - Source: Claiborne Co. SO / WLBT
Hearing held in capital murder case of Jurayah Smith
UMMC’s battle with Blue Cross Blue Shield is impacting patients