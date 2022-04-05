WATCH LIVE: Investigative reporter C.J. LeMaster interviews Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe about her recent investigation regarding former Governor Phil Bryant
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigative reporter C.J. LeMaster interviews Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe about her recent investigation regarding former Governor Phil Bryant’s involvement in the welfare fraud scandal.
Click here to watch live.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.