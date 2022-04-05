‘Very little trust in the halls of this building’ | Jackson trash debacle costing city support with lawmakers, rep. says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The very public fight between the mayor and city council over who will pick up Jackson’s garbage has likely cost it millions of dollars in state funding.

And it likely means that any funding the city does receive will have numerous strings attached.

“I hear that every day when I walk in the Capitol. ‘Has the city of Jackson decided who’s going to pick up its garbage?’ she said. “It’s hard to trust the city when it can’t get its garbage picked up.”

Tuesday, lawmakers were debating S.B. 2822, a bill that would create the “Mississippi Water Infrastructure Grant Program Act of 2022.”

If passed, the bill would create a program to provide municipalities with a dollar-for-dollar match for every dollar in ARPA funding they use for water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure improvements.

Under the measure, cities would have to apply for the funds, and if approved by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, and would receive reimbursement.

However, in Jackson’s case, any funding awarded would go into a special account under the purview of the Mississippi State Treasurer.

The amount Jackson could potentially receive through the grant program is also millions less than what some members of the Jackson delegation had originally hoped for.

Earlier this session, Yates said plans were for the state put $40 million in the account. Those funds, along with Jackson’s remaining ARPA dollars, would have amounted to about $65 million and would have gone toward making improvements at its two treatment plants, replacing two-inch water mains across the city, and repairing the West Bank Interceptor.

Jackson is on track to receive about $42 million in American Rescue Plan dollars. The city received its first “tranche,” of a little more than $21 million last year. It is slated to receive another $21 million by July.

Now, if Jackson uses its remaining ARPA dollars on water, the most it could receive from the state is around $25 million.

The funds would barely make a dent in the roughly $170 million in immediate water needs outlined in an administrative order from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Jackson Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said the city will have to live with whatever decision the legislature makes. “It falls under the old ‘Golden Rule Rule,’ which is those who have the gold make the rules. The state legislature has the money and they get to make the rules.”

He agrees with Yates that Jackson’s trash debacle has likely hurt its footing in the legislature. “I think it’s been very revealing to a lot of people, to the extent that people have a clearer understanding of how city government was operating,” he said. “That’s good. Sunshine is a good thing, and this has been a revealing exercise.”

Whether Jackson receives the full $25 million from the grant program depends on how it uses its remaining ARPA dollars. So far, it’s not clear that all $25 million will be dedicated to water and sewer.

Last year, for instance, the administration outlined how it would like to spend at least a portion of its ARPA dollars, including giving $4 million to spur economic development on Farish Street.

The city also is considering setting aside $700,000 to fund an office of public safety violence interruption.

“No one’s happy about it,” District 26 Sen. John Horhn said. “I wish it were better, but I’m also encouraged because the state knows there needs to be more, and talks will begin this summer with the legislative leadership on how to move forward to get problems fixed in the city.”

Under the grant program, cities also are not eligible to receive funds retroactively, so the roughly $12.7 million Jackson has already spent to install a new 48-inch water main to better serve South Jackson, conduct sanitary sewer evaluation services, and design new projects for its water treatment facilities will not be reimbursed, Yates said.

“I’m not opposed to the special fund. I’m not opposed to the oversight, especially now with Charles Williams resigning,” Yates said. “But the $40 million is not there for the projects we had been working toward.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.