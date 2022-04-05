Storm debris blocks all lanes in both directions in Newton Co., three hour delay expected

NEWTON, Miss. (WLBT) - If your daily commute includes Highway 80 in Newton County, Tuesday morning’s storms left a tree blocking the road causing a huge delay.

Mississippi Department of Transportation says both directions of the highway between I-20 and State Route 15 in Newton County will be blocked in both directions for a minimum of three hours Tuesday morning.

You are encouraged to plan an alternate route as MDOT crews clear the roads.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Both directions of U.S. Highway 80 between Interstate 20 and State Route 15 in Newton County are BLOCKED by storm debris.



Drivers should plan an alternate route until the roadway is clear for travel. DETAILS: https://t.co/U9CmxhtmAc #MShwys pic.twitter.com/Nr2isKtJxj — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) April 5, 2022

