Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Storm debris blocks all lanes in both directions in Newton Co., three hour delay expected

Mississippi Department of Transportation says both directions of I-20 and State Route 15 in...
Mississippi Department of Transportation says both directions of I-20 and State Route 15 in Newton County will be blocked in both directions for a minimum of three hours Tuesday morning.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WLBT) - If your daily commute includes Highway 80 in Newton County, Tuesday morning’s storms left a tree blocking the road causing a huge delay.

Mississippi Department of Transportation says both directions of the highway between I-20 and State Route 15 in Newton County will be blocked in both directions for a minimum of three hours Tuesday morning.

You are encouraged to plan an alternate route as MDOT crews clear the roads.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Schools close, enact delayed start Tues. ahead of severe weather threat
‘I’ve heard of being dumb, but that’s past dumb’: Jackson Councilmen say Richard’s Disposal is working for free
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
TKia Bevily, Morris Bevily IV, and Jurayah Smith (bottom) - Source: Claiborne Co. SO / WLBT
Hearing held in capital murder case of Jurayah Smith
Image of possible getaway vehicle released in attempted murder case
Image of possible getaway vehicle released in attempted murder case

Latest News

Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang after truck repeatedly broken into in New Orleans
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s things to know 4/5/22: Severe weather warnings, UMMC vs. BCBS, Bruce Willis, Capital murder case hearing
Power outages generic
Magnolia Electric Power Association experiencing multiple outages due to severe thunderstorms
Mississippi Capitol
Mississippi to get largest tax cut in state history