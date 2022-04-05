Small rural businesses are eager to seek funding through expanded community lenders resources

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - Some business owners in rural communities are struggling, and don’t often find funding from traditional banking institutions.

The Biden Administration is working to improve the lending opportunities for small and minority businesses in underserved areas. One Hinds County restaurant owner is hoping those new resources mean she and others can finally live the American dream.

“We need the help, and we make a difference,” said Renita Myles-Lee.

She and husband Harold own Lee’s Heavenly Barbeque in Edwards. The small business on Main Street serves fresh homestyle cooking. Myles-Lee said small businesses in rural communities are often overlooked by banks when needing a loan to make improvements.

“They expect you to have $10,000 - $20,000 sitting in the bank. If I had that in the bank, I wouldn’t need the support,” said the restaurant owner. “We are generating a good resource her, but all of our resources are used after we pay staff, lighting, and the cost of living, we all know, has went up tremendously.”

Myles-Lee needs a $10,000 loan for a commercial kitchen. She now has a better chance of getting funding.

Vice President Kamala Harris just visited Greenville, promoting the investment of $8.7 billion in community lenders that support small businesses in rural communities.

“They know and understand and they help ensure residents have the opportunities they need to remain in the places they love, and these businesses do not just create prosperity, they also build community,” said Harris.

Over the last seven years, Lee has given away over 2,000 book bags for students, provided more than 550 bags of food to the needy during the pandemic. The business also purchases its fresh vegetables from a local farmer.

“With that type of support, it will allow us to hire more people and just have more resources to give back to the community,” added Myles-Lee.

“We lift up our small businesses and all of America benefits,” said the Vice President.

To learn more about applying for the loans go to www.sba.gov.

