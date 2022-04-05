Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Residents advised to leave cans on the curb until trash is picked up

Richard's Disposal trucks now housed at Hawkins Field.
Richard's Disposal trucks now housed at Hawkins Field.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders are advising residents to keep their trash on the curb until it’s picked up.

“The city wants to ensure residents that garbage will be collected,” according to a news release. “Crews with Richard’s Disposal continue to collect garbage and deliver it to the transfer station as allowed. The city is working behind the scenes to make sure there are no further issues.”

Residents across the city are seeing delays in trash pickup Tuesday, including in Fondren and the Broadmoor area.

The delays come just days after Richard’s Disposal, Inc., took over collections on April 1.

Jackson blames the delays on Waste Management, the city’s former trash hauler, for “unexpectedly” closing the transfer station, where trucks drop off their trash after finishing their routes.

Waste Management still has a contract with the city to accept solid waste at the station, even though it is no longer picking up garbage.

Waste Management refuted those claims in a statement Monday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Schools close, enact delayed start Tues. ahead of severe weather threat
‘I’ve heard of being dumb, but that’s past dumb’: Jackson Councilmen say Richard’s Disposal is working for free
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
TKia Bevily, Morris Bevily IV, and Jurayah Smith (bottom) - Source: Claiborne Co. SO / WLBT
Hearing held in capital murder case of Jurayah Smith
Image of possible getaway vehicle released in attempted murder case
Image of possible getaway vehicle released in attempted murder case

Latest News

Black college football culture celebrated at Southern Heritage Classic
Tickets for 2022 Southern Heritage Classic on sale Friday
Mississippi Department of Transportation says both directions of I-20 and State Route 15 in...
Storm debris blocks all lanes in both directions in Newton Co., three hour delay expected
Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang after truck repeatedly broken into in New Orleans
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s things to know 4/5/22: Severe weather warnings, UMMC vs. BCBS, Bruce Willis, Capital murder case hearing