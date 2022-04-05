Residents advised to leave cans on the curb until trash is picked up

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders are advising residents to keep their trash on the curb until it’s picked up.

“The city wants to ensure residents that garbage will be collected,” according to a news release. “Crews with Richard’s Disposal continue to collect garbage and deliver it to the transfer station as allowed. The city is working behind the scenes to make sure there are no further issues.”

Residents across the city are seeing delays in trash pickup Tuesday, including in Fondren and the Broadmoor area.

The delays come just days after Richard’s Disposal, Inc., took over collections on April 1.

Jackson blames the delays on Waste Management, the city’s former trash hauler, for “unexpectedly” closing the transfer station, where trucks drop off their trash after finishing their routes.

Waste Management still has a contract with the city to accept solid waste at the station, even though it is no longer picking up garbage.

Waste Management refuted those claims in a statement Monday.

