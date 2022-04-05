No injuries reported after possible tornado grazed MDOT district building Tuesday

NEWTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Save for some nearby trees and vehicles, no injuries were reported after a tornado passed by the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Newton Office Tuesday morning.

“Typically, people would be in the (parking) lot or going out to jobs, but we had enough warning to get people inside,” said District Engineer Neil Patterson.

“Several employees’ vehicles were damaged,” he added. “Seven or eight vehicles were damaged.”

Patterson, who was not at the office when the storm blew by, said everybody headed to their safe rooms when they heard a tornado was on the ground in Pulaski.

“We sounded the alarm and told everyone to go to their safe rooms,” he said. “Everybody went in and hunkered down.”

Patterson arrived to work a few minutes after the suspected tornado passed. He said trees were downed along Highway 80 on both sides of the building.

Trees at the home across the street also had come down. However, two signposts in front of the building held up.

Inside, suction from the storm lifted up ceiling tiles, causing dust to go everywhere, he said.

Said Patterson, “It was powerful.”

Here is footage of a suspected tornado passing our district office in Newton.



Despite the rough conditions, our crews have been out since early morning hours working to get roads open for drivers as quickly and safely as possible. #WorkingForYou #mswx pic.twitter.com/MVnS5yqujt — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) April 5, 2022

