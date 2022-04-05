Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Manhunt underway for 3 suspects involved in armed robbery of 2 Jackson businesses

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway for three suspects involved in the armed robbery of two businesses in Jackson.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says three males entered the Waffle House on Beasley Road with firearms and robbed the business on February 20.

On March 30, Edrick Adams entered the Family Dollar on Terry Road and pointed a handgun at the store manager and clerk, demanding money from the register. After taking cash from the registers, Adams fled in an unknown direction. He was wearing a black jacket, face mask, and stonewashed jeans.

If you have any information regarding the other two suspects wanted for armed robbery of the Waffle House, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

According to a JPD press release, you will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

