Magnolia Electric Power Association experiencing multiple outages due to severe thunderstorms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Magnolia Electric Power Association is experiencing multiple outages due to severe thunderstorms.

As of 7:30 a.m., there are currently 1,005 outages.

APRIL STORM UPDATE, 7:30 am: Due to the severe thunderstorms that have passed through MEP’s service area this morning,... Posted by Magnolia Electric Power on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Two circuits are out, with one in the Smithdale community and one in East Lincoln.

