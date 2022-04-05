Magnolia Electric Power Association experiencing multiple outages due to severe thunderstorms
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Magnolia Electric Power Association is experiencing multiple outages due to severe thunderstorms.
As of 7:30 a.m., there are currently 1,005 outages.
Two circuits are out, with one in the Smithdale community and one in East Lincoln.
