JPD searching for suspect in Briarwood Drive armed robbery

Teva Thomas
Teva Thomas(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is searching for a woman in connection with an April 1 armed robbery on Briarwood Drive.

Police say Teva Thomas and two juveniles entered K.O. Designs at 409 Briarwood to confront the owner about a prom dress she had previously picked up for her daughter.

Thomas, of Jackson, allegedly put a gun to the owner’s head, demanded money, and threatened to shoot her, according to a JPD news release.

The female juvenile, meanwhile, demanded the owner “Cash App” her, while Thomas was said to have taken $1,400 from a money bag the owner kept in her purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477). Tipsters’ identities will remain anonymous.

