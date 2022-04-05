Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Gov. Tate Reeves signs historic bill cutting state income taxes

Governor Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves looked up from his desk.

“House Bill 531 is now law.”

During a ceremony Tuesday afternoon, the governor signed the bill that he says is the largest tax cut in state history.

“Today we get the opportunity to sign the largest single tax cut in our state’s history into law. This is a tremendous victory, and it will make a massive impact on the lives of Mississippians and... on our economy for years and years to come,” he said.

Reeves said with the bill’s signature, the state would be on the way to returning more than half a billion dollars back to the taxpayers.

It would do so, in part, by eliminating the 4 percent tax bracket on the first $5,000 in income in the first year and reducing the top marginal rate from 5 percent to 4 percent over the next three years.

Reeves said currently nine states in America have no income tax. He said H.B. 531 will give Mississippi one of the lowest marginal rates among all states that still have income taxes.

“This is our first step toward completely eliminating the income tax. And honestly, I think that’s a great thing for all Mississippians,” he said.

Reeves was joined by Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, Sens. Josh Harkins and Briggs Hopkins, and others.

“We’ve battled this issue for over a year now... trying to find a way to put more hard-earned money back in the pockets of our citizens,” Gunn said. “We have talked a lot about moving toward a full elimination of the income tax. I believe that is still the goal. We want to make sure we continue that fight.”

“But today is a great day to celebrate because it is the largest tax cut in the history of the state.”

