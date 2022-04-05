Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Girlfriend and mother both arrested in connection to deadly Mississippi shooting

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – The mother of a teenager charged with murder has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting. His girlfriend has also been charged.

Muleyah Yeates, 16, faces first-degree murder charges. Jessica McDonald, 35, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Ackerman Police Chief Tim Cook says McDonald brought the teenage shooting suspects to Millwood apartments and took them back to Louisville after the shooting.

Detravion Ball, 14, and Cordarius Brown, 16, are both charged with first-degree murder. McDonald’s is Brown’s mother. Yeates is Brown’s girlfriend.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Millwood apartments. That’s where Derius Kennedy, 18, was shot. He later died at the hospital.

Police Chief Tim Cook says the arguments leading up to the shooting were mostly between family, but there could be some gang activity involved.

The investigation is still ongoing. More officers are at Choctaw County High School as a precaution against any retaliation.

