First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a stormy start, things are quieting down.  Radar estimates between one and three inches of rain fell today.  Survey crews are checking out storm damage for tornadoes in Jefferson Davis, Newton, Covington & Scott Counties, where the heaviest damage was reported.  We also had a lot of wind and hail before sunrise as well.  the weather will be relatively quiet tonight with lows in the 60s.  A cold front will swing through the area Wednesday, but severe weather looks unlikely for now.  One or two thunderstorms may pop up during the day, but cooler and drier weather will push in by evening.  Highs tomorrow will be 75 to 80 and lows by Thursday morning will be in the 40s.  Expect sunshine and low humidity Thursday through Saturday.  Highs will only reach the 60s with a nice breeze, but overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.  Sunday looks equally nice with sunshine and highs returning to near 80 degrees.  Showers and storms become more likely Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with highs in the 70s.  South wind at 10mph tonight turning from the northwest at the same speeds Wednesday afternoon.  Average high this time of year is 74 and the average low is 51.  Sunrise is 6:42am and the sunset is 7:24pm.

