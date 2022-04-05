First Alert Forecast: calmer conditions expected through the rest of today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The risk for any severe storms has fortunately come to end for central and southwest MS this afternoon. There is the chance for lingering showers or thunderstorms near areas near Highways 84 or 98, but the rest of the day should be much calmer. Temperatures this afternoon will make it to the 70s to near 80 degrees under clouds and potentially some sunshine. Clouds will likely begin to roll back in across the area overnight as lows fall to the middle 60s. We could also see areas of fog develop later tonight and into tomorrow morning as well.

A few spotty showers could form Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front drops in from the north. Temperatures ahead of this front will be in the 70s and 80s during the afternoon hours before a cooler air mass begins to filter in. Overnight lows tomorrow night are forecast to drop to the middle 40s in most spots as skies become clear.

The rest of the week will consist of sunny skies and slightly cooler weather. Highs will be in the 60s through the rest of the week. Areas of patchy frost could possibly develop Friday night into early Saturday morning as temperatures fall to the middle and upper 30s. We’ll make it to the upper 60s on Saturday before we quickly rebound to near 80 degrees by Sunday afternoon. Warm and spring-like conditions will carry into next week as chances for rain start to return.

