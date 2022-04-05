County plans to appeal jail takeover case to the U.S. Fifth Circuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County says it’s likely taking its jail takeover case to a higher court.

Weeks after U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves issued a second order of contempt against Hinds County, the county has put the court on notice that it will likely appeal any remedy related to the contempt order to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Defendants recognize there remains pending a motion seeking termination of the consent decree that is under review by the court and that the court has not yet ordered a remedy related to the notice of contempt, but they file this notice of appeal out of an abundance of caution,” attorneys for the county wrote.

The notice comes roughly two months after Reeves held the county in contempt for failing to bring the Raymond Detention Center into compliance with a federal consent decree.

It also comes after an evidentiary hearing revealed that conditions at the jail have continued to deteriorate even after the decree and a later stipulated order were put in place.

Attorneys for the federal government say the jail should be put in receivership, or taken over by the feds until it meets decree mandates.

Hinds County, though, argues that the consent decree should be dismissed, saying it’s too broad and it’s been in place too long under federal law.

Reeves, meanwhile, has yet to make a decision on the future of the jail, only to say that one would be coming in relation to the contempt order he issued earlier this year.

The county entered into the decree in 2016 to bring the jail into compliance with U.S. Department of Justice and Constitutional standards.

Reeves said that as of 2022, the county was noncompliant with more than two dozen of the decree’s mandates.

Meanwhile, the court-appointed monitoring team put in place to oversee the county’s decree compliance says the jail is still not up to muster.

Among concerns, the monitors say the current interim jail administrator does not have the qualifications to serve in the position per the terms of the consent decree.

The interim administrator is Frank Shaw, who was appointed to the position in January to replace Kathryn Bryan.

“Mr. Shaw does not meet the requirements of the settlement agreement to serve as the jail administrator because his entire career has been limited to state prison operations and he has no jail management experience,” the monitors wrote.

Shaw will fill that position until the county conducts a nationwide search to find a qualified candidate, the report states.

Additionally, the county’s jail system, on average, is housing 650 detainees per day.

“That is more than the Raymond Detention Center and Work Center can reasonably accommodate considering the fact that there are approximately 30 cells (equal to one entire housing unit)... that have been welded shut for at least a year.”

The cells have been welded shut because the county has not repaired them and put them back online for use, the April 5 status report states.

Lack of personnel also continues to be an issue. “For the past two years, each monitoring report has reflected declining numbers of staff, from a high of 256 filled positions to a new low of only 191 in January 2022.”

Copies of the latest filings are shown below.

