ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms early; more changes ahead mid-late week

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A complex of storms will be ongoing to start Tuesday off. Prior to sunrise, a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain that could produce localized flooding. Most of the storms will be out before mid-day as it exits eastward. We’ll watch for any redeveloping scattered activity for the afternoon period as temperatures rebound into the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet overnight with lows in the 60s – though, zones of low clouds and fog could develop around sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and fog chances will be in play early – but trending brighter by afternoon ahead of a strong cold front that will sweep through central and southwest Mississippi. The front will cool areas north of I-20 down through late morning hours; but will allow for temperatures to warm up well into the 80s in our southern areas through the afternoon hours. A few showers will be possible as the front moves through; eventually clearing late with lows in the 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind this system, the Canadian Express ushers in much cooler air to round out the work week with highs in the 60s, lows in the 30s and 40s. We’ll quickly rebound into the 70s and 80s again by Sunday and into the start of next week. With high pressure anchored off the southeast coast, expect a muggy flow rolling in off the Gulf that will bring periodic rain chances through next week with highs in the 80s; lows in the 60s.

