Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms early; more changes ahead mid-late week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A complex of storms will be ongoing to start Tuesday off. Prior to sunrise, a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain that could produce localized flooding. Most of the storms will be out before mid-day as it exits eastward. We’ll watch for any redeveloping scattered activity for the afternoon period as temperatures rebound into the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet overnight with lows in the 60s – though, zones of low clouds and fog could develop around sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and fog chances will be in play early – but trending brighter by afternoon ahead of a strong cold front that will sweep through central and southwest Mississippi. The front will cool areas north of I-20 down through late morning hours; but will allow for temperatures to warm up well into the 80s in our southern areas through the afternoon hours. A few showers will be possible as the front moves through; eventually clearing late with lows in the 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind this system, the Canadian Express ushers in much cooler air to round out the work week with highs in the 60s, lows in the 30s and 40s. We’ll quickly rebound into the 70s and 80s again by Sunday and into the start of next week. With high pressure anchored off the southeast coast, expect a muggy flow rolling in off the Gulf that will bring periodic rain chances through next week with highs in the 80s; lows in the 60s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Schools close, enact delayed start Tues. ahead of severe weather threat
‘I’ve heard of being dumb, but that’s past dumb’: Jackson Councilmen say Richard’s Disposal is working for free
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
TKia Bevily, Morris Bevily IV, and Jurayah Smith (bottom) - Source: Claiborne Co. SO / WLBT
Hearing held in capital murder case of Jurayah Smith
Image of possible getaway vehicle released in attempted murder case
Image of possible getaway vehicle released in attempted murder case

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
ALERT DAY: Active watches, warnings in light of Tuesday’s severe weather
WATCH: WLBT's First Alert Weather team has the latest on Tuesday's ALERT DAY.
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Severe storms possible overnight
First Alert Forecast: severe storms possible overnight into Tuesday morning