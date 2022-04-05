Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Active watches, warnings in light of Tuesday’s severe weather

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday is an Alert Day as a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain. Right now, there are no active warnings.

Here are the latest active tornado watches:

  • Adams, MS
  • Attala, MS
  • Claiborne, MS
  • Copiah, MS
  • Covington, MS
  • Forrest, MS
  • Franklin, MS
  • Hinds, MS
  • Holmes, MS
  • Humphreys, MS
  • Issaquena, MS
  • Jasper, MS
  • Jefferson, MS
  • Jefferson Davis, MS
  • Jones, MS
  • Lamar, MS
  • Lawrence, MS
  • Leake, MS
  • Lincoln, MS
  • Madison, MS
  • Marion, MS
  • Neshoba, MS
  • Newton, MS
  • Rankin, MS
  • Scott, MS
  • Sharkey, MS
  • Simpson, MS
  • Smith, MS
  • Warren, MS
  • Washington, MS
  • Yazoo, MS

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Schools close, enact delayed start Tues. ahead of severe weather threat
‘I’ve heard of being dumb, but that’s past dumb’: Jackson Councilmen say Richard’s Disposal is working for free
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
TKia Bevily, Morris Bevily IV, and Jurayah Smith (bottom) - Source: Claiborne Co. SO / WLBT
Hearing held in capital murder case of Jurayah Smith
Image of possible getaway vehicle released in attempted murder case
Image of possible getaway vehicle released in attempted murder case

Latest News

WLBT at 5a
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms early; more changes ahead mid-late week
WATCH: WLBT's First Alert Weather team has the latest on Tuesday's ALERT DAY.
WLBT at 10p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 10p - VOD - clipped version