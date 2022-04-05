ALERT DAY: Active watches, warnings in light of Tuesday’s severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday is an Alert Day as a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain. Right now, there are no active warnings.

Here are the latest active tornado watches:

Adams, MS

Attala, MS

Claiborne, MS

Copiah, MS

Covington, MS

Forrest, MS

Franklin, MS

Hinds, MS

Holmes, MS

Humphreys, MS

Issaquena, MS

Jasper, MS

Jefferson, MS

Jefferson Davis, MS

Jones, MS

Lamar, MS

Lawrence, MS

Leake, MS

Lincoln, MS

Madison, MS

Marion, MS

Neshoba, MS

Newton, MS

Rankin, MS

Scott, MS

Sharkey, MS

Simpson, MS

Smith, MS

Warren, MS

Washington, MS

Yazoo, MS

