ALERT DAY: Active watches, warnings in light of Tuesday’s severe weather
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday is an Alert Day as a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain. Right now, there are no active warnings.
Here are the latest active tornado watches:
- Adams, MS
- Attala, MS
- Claiborne, MS
- Copiah, MS
- Covington, MS
- Forrest, MS
- Franklin, MS
- Hinds, MS
- Holmes, MS
- Humphreys, MS
- Issaquena, MS
- Jasper, MS
- Jefferson, MS
- Jefferson Davis, MS
- Jones, MS
- Lamar, MS
- Lawrence, MS
- Leake, MS
- Lincoln, MS
- Madison, MS
- Marion, MS
- Neshoba, MS
- Newton, MS
- Rankin, MS
- Scott, MS
- Sharkey, MS
- Simpson, MS
- Smith, MS
- Warren, MS
- Washington, MS
- Yazoo, MS
