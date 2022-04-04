Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Woman arrested for trying to bring weed into George County jail, authorities say

Amy Leigh Morrelli, 43, of Tibbie, Ala., was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.(George County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An Alabama woman was arrested after authorities said she tried to bring drugs into a George County jail.

Amy Leigh Morrelli, 43, of Tibbie, Ala., was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, George County sheriff’s deputies and agents with the Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force were told of possible contraband being brought into the jail.

When they arrived, authorities said they found Morrelli with marijuana. She had come to the jail for visitation with an inmate and had the marijuana concealed on her to pass it to the inmate, authorities said.

Morrelli is held at the jail on a $2,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

