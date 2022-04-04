WLBT’s things to know 4/4/22: Bill bans private money in elections, Christopher Buie protest, man shot over money

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Gov. approves bill banning the use of private money in elections

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill to limit how race can be discussed in classrooms. He says it doesn't prohibit the teaching of history. (Source: Office of Governor Tate Reeves)

Come July 1, state and local governments will no longer be able to use private money to fund elections. Last week, Gov. Tate Reeves approved H.B. 1365, which prohibits state and local agencies, as well as government officials, from accepting or using private dollars to fund election-related expenses, voter education, voter outreach, and voter registration programs. The bill goes into effect July 1. Details of the bill were found on the Mississippi Legislature’s website. Read the full story here.

2. Family and friends protest death of Christopher Buie in Hazlehurst

Family and friends protest death of Christopher Buie in Hazlehurst (WLBT)

Frustrated family members rallied on the steps at the Copiah Courthouse, demanding justice for Christopher Buie, who was shot and killed in Hazlehurst. His tragic death leaves some heartbroken and clueless. “I’m not gone bite my tongue, but y’all lost y’all loved ones by the hands of a racist devil,” said Civil Rights Activist Steven Harris. Dozens marched the streets in downtown Hazelhurst with signs and chants calling for Stanley Eckhoff to be put back in jail. Eckhoff was arrested and charged in the killing of 49-year-old Christopher Buie in February. Police say the two men got into an argument at Stanley Tire and Auto Shop over the repairs made to Buie’s vehicle. That’s when Eckhoff, the owner of the shop, allegedly shot Buie in the neck. See the full story here.

3. 40-year-old man shot, killed after suspect confronts him over $5 in Jackson

Jackson Police Department (WLBT)

Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the 2900 block of Englewood. JPD says the suspect confronted 40-year-old Wendell Knowles over $5 and shot him once in the chest. Authorities have not identified the suspect at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Read more here.

4. 68-year-old man dies after falling from church roof in Natchez

Generic crime scene (MGN)

A man died after falling from the roof of a church on Old Washington Road in Natchez on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee identified the victim as 68-year-old George Bates. According to Coroner Lee, Bates was apparently working alone on the church’s roof when he slipped and landed on a concrete ramp below him. “God knows my prayers will be often for them, and they have my deepest condolences,” Coroner James Lee said.

