Voters to determine fate of Belhaven Community Improvement District Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters in Belhaven and Belhaven Heights will head to the polls Tuesday to determine if they want to pay an extra tax to fund beautification, security, and other public improvements within their community.

Polls will open at 7 p.m. on April 5, in the vote to determine if Belhaven will have the city of Jackson’s first community improvement district.

If approved, property owners there would pay a special assessment along with their annual property taxes to fund improvements specifically in the Greater Belhaven area.

The vote is the culmination of years of work to get CID legislation passed, collect signatures supporting the formation of a district, and then get city leaders to set the election.

Council President Virgi Lindsay, a supporter of the district, said Belhaven could be a testing ground for future CIDs in the city.

“These projects, by legislation, can include things like security measures, beautification, park enhancement - anything that makes the community better for everyone who lives, not only in that area... but the city as a whole,” she said.

“What the hope is once this particular testing ground, so to speak, has been completed, the mayor has said, and the planning department of the city has said that they will work very closely with other areas in the city,” she said.

Belhaven’s CID would be the first in the capital city and would take in more than 1,700 properties running from Riverside Drive in the north to High Street in the south. East to west, the district would run from I-55 to North State Street. It also takes in residences at 2-10 Park Avenue and 1501 and 1543 North State.

Polling locations include:

Precinct 1 - Eudora Welty Library, 300 North State St.

Precinct 8 - Fire Station No. 5, 1810 North State St.

Precinct 9 - Belhaven University library, 1500 Peachtree St.

If 60 percent or more of voters say yes, a special 6-mil property tax will be added to homes and businesses within the district. Funds generated by the new tax would go solely to improvements within the CID, such as additional security and neighborhood beautification.

The tax would generate around $207,000 annually.

