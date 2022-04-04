Vicksburg Warren School District closes Tues. ahead of severe weather threat

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Warren School District will be closed Tuesday, April 5.

It’s the first district in Central Mississippi to announce its closure ahead of a severe weather threat Tuesday.

The threat will impact the morning hours. The storms are expected to cross over into Mississippi near 3 a.m., and the threat will remain in Central Mississippi until near 10 a.m.

An Alert Day is in place due to the threat of damaging wind, and a risk for a few tornadoes, pockets of hail, and localized flash flooding.

