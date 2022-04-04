Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Vicksburg Warren School District closes Tues. ahead of severe weather threat

Schools closed
Schools closed(eflon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Warren School District will be closed Tuesday, April 5.

It’s the first district in Central Mississippi to announce its closure ahead of a severe weather threat Tuesday.

The threat will impact the morning hours. The storms are expected to cross over into Mississippi near 3 a.m., and the threat will remain in Central Mississippi until near 10 a.m.

An Alert Day is in place due to the threat of damaging wind, and a risk for a few tornadoes, pockets of hail, and localized flash flooding.

Download the WLBT First Alert Weather app to keep up to date with the latest developments in this storm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person injured after shooting along Flowood section of I-55
‘I’ve heard of being dumb, but that’s past dumb’: Jackson Councilmen say Richard’s Disposal is working for free
3 people in custody after fleeing traffic stop in Pearl
Judge issues new ruling regarding Mayor Lumumba’s veto power
Family and friends protest death of Christopher Buie in Hazlehurst

Latest News

Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Image of possible getaway vehicle released in attempted murder case
Image of possible getaway vehicle released in attempted murder case
Waste Management
WATCH: Mayor answers questions over garbage debacle at weekly briefing
A Jackson fire truck
‘A total loss’ | Seven families displaced Sunday in Northeast Jackson apartment fire