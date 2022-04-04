Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Trash controversy: Lumumba seeking court opinion on authority to veto council ‘no’ vote

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A question answered and then un-answered by a special appointed judge in the mayor’s suit against the Jackson City Council is at the heart of a new lawsuit filed by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Monday, Lumumba filed the suit seeking to find out whether he has the authority to veto a council’s decision to vote down an item.

The mayor also is asking whether a negative vote “constitutes an official action of the council” and “whether a vote to reject a contract submitted by the mayor is an ordinance that has been adopted by the council.”

The suit is the latest wrinkle in the trash controversy that has gone on for months and resulted in multiple lawsuits.

It comes just days after the mayor vetoed the council’s 4-3 vote to reject an emergency one-year waste-hauling contract with Richard’s Disposal and as the New Orleans-based firm continued to pick up trash in the capital city.

Whether the mayor could veto the council’s rejection of the contract has sparked debate among city leaders.

Some council members argue that the mayor can’t veto something that is killed by the council.

Lumumba, though, pointed to a March 31 ruling handed down by Justice Jess Dickinson, a judge appointed by the Mississippi Supreme Court to oversee the case.

The March 31 ruling included a footnote saying the mayor could veto a contract rejected by council members, the council could override the veto and he could file an additional suit.

Judge appears to give mayor a way to keep Richard's emergency contract in place, even without...
However, Dickinson later vacated that opinion and replaced it with a new one deleting the footnote in question.

“The different positions between the parties have resulted in extreme discord between the executive and legislative branches of city government, which necessitates immediate judicial intervention,” attorneys for the mayor wrote.

