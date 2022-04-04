Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘A total loss’ | Seven families displaced Sunday in Northeast Jackson apartment fire

A Jackson fire truck
A Jackson fire truck(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven families were left homeless Sunday after a fire destroyed one unit at a Northeast Jackson apartment complex.

The Jackson Fire Department received a call around 9:53 p.m. at about a fire at the Park at Moss Creek apartments on Ridgewood Road.

When firefighters arrived, one unit, consisting of eight apartments, was totally ablaze, said Asst. Fire Chief Patrick Armon.

“Basically, the whole unit was a total loss. The top four (apartments) burned. The bottom sustained water damage.”

“The entire thing is uninhabitable now.”

Seven families were displaced as a result of the incident.

Armon did not know if those families have been temporarily relocated.

He said a commander on the scene did contact the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

