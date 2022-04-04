Schools close, enact delayed start Tues. ahead of severe weather threat

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Warren School District will be closed Tuesday, April 5. This ahead of a severe weather threat Tuesday.

The Canton Public School District will have a delayed start. Buses will run at 8:00 a.m. All Canton Public Schools will be open at 8:00 a.m. Classes will begin at 9:00 a.m.

The Clinton Public School District will enact a delayed start. The new schedule can be seen below. Parents may drop off their student 30 minutes prior to the delayed start time.

- Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside — Drop Off, 9:15; Class Starts, 9:45

- Lovett, Clinton Junior High School — Drop Off, 9:40; Class Starts, 10:10

- Sumner Hill, Clinton High School — Drop Off, 9:55; Class Starts, 10:25

The Copiah County School District will be delayed until 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Covington County School District will be closed on Tuesday.

The Claiborne County Schools will be closed on Tuesday.

The Hinds County School District will be closed Tuesday and will resume Wednesday, April 6.

The Holmes County Consolidated School District will delay the start of school Tuesday, with classes beginning at 10 a.m.

The Jackson Public School District will be virtual on Tuesday and will resume Wednesday, April 6.

The Leake County School District will utilize a delayed school start at 10:00 a.m. Faculty and staff will report at 9:00 a.m.

Madison County Schools will have a delayed start on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Elementary classes will start at 9:30 a.m. and middle and high school classes will start at 10:30 a.m.

The Montessori Academy of Jackson will open at 9:30 a.m.

The Lawrence County School District will be virtual on Tuesday and will resume Wednesday, April 6.

The Pearl Public School District will implement the delayed start schedule for today, April 5. Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m. for students PK-5th, and 10:30 a.m. for 6th - 12th. Buses will begin picking up elementary students at 9:00 a.m. and PJHS/PHS at 9:45 a.m. Dismissal times will not be affected.

The Rankin County School District will have a delayed start due to inclement weather on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Elementary schools will begin at 10:00 AM. and middle and high schools will begin at 10:30 AM. Bus routes will begin at 9:00 AM. Elementary car riders will begin dropoff at 9:30 AM and middle/high schools at 10:00 AM

The Simpson County School District will be closed Tuesday and will resume Wednesday, April 6.

The Smith County School District will be closed Tuesday and will resume Wednesday, April 6.

The Wilkinson County School District will be virtual on Tuesday and will resume Wednesday, April 6.

Jackson State University will implement a delayed start at 9 a.m. The 8:30 a.m. classes will meet virtually.

Hinds Community College will be virtual on April 5 until noon.

Jefferson Davis County High School will be closed on Tuesday.

The threat will impact the morning hours. The storms are expected to cross over into Mississippi near 3 a.m., and the threat will remain in Central Mississippi until near 10 a.m.

An Alert Day is in place due to the threat of damaging wind, and a risk for a few tornadoes, pockets of hail, and localized flash flooding.

