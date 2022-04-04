Pass Christian man charged with shooting step-father, leading police on chase

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A domestic dispute at a home in Waveland erupted in gunfire, and led to a police chase through the county Sunday night.

Waveland Police officers were called to a home on Olivari Street around 7:18pm to investigate a shooting. Witnesses were able to describe the vehicle the suspect was in when he left the scene, and investigators began their search.

Sgt. Josh Stockstill found the vehicle on Old Spanish Trail and McLaurin Street, but the driver refused to stop. Once he crossed into Bay St. Louis, that city’s officers joined the pursuit.

It ended when the vehicle hit a fence on St. Francis Street in Bay St. Louis. Police say the driver ran from the crash site and into a nearby home. Officers caught up with him as he tried to leave through the back door.

Jabriel Raymond Alexander-Grace, 19, of Pass Christian was arrested. He’s accused of shooting his step-father after a fight broke out between the suspect’s mother and step-father.

Jabriel Raymond Alexander-Grace, 19, of Pass Christian is accused of shooting his step-father after a fight broke out between the suspect’s mother and step-father. (Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)

The shooting victim was taken to Ochsner Hancock where he was stabilized before being air flighted to another facility. Right now, there’s no update on his condition.

Alexander-Grace is charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence and failure to yield when an officer signals, which is a felony. He’s being held at the Hancock County jail until bond is set.

If you have any information about this case that could help investigators, call the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.