Man found dead in car with gunshot wound to neck in Morton

MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Morton.

The Morton Police Department was notified that someone had been shot on South Boykin Street on Friday, April 1.

Officers found a man sitting in his car with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left side of his neck.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Christe’ian Benford of Morton.

Benford died at the scene.

There is currently no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that will help police with this case, please call MPD at 601-732-8933, or Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.