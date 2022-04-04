Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man found dead in car with gunshot wound to neck in Morton

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Morton.

The Morton Police Department was notified that someone had been shot on South Boykin Street on Friday, April 1.

Officers found a man sitting in his car with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left side of his neck.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Christe’ian Benford of Morton.

Benford died at the scene.

There is currently no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that will help police with this case, please call MPD at 601-732-8933, or Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477.

